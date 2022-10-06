U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Young Kim for California’s 40th Congressional District

Mission Viejo, CA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Young Kim to represent California’s Fortieth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Representative Young Kim’s strong record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents and businesses of California are significant,” U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Political Strategist Ashlee Rich Stephenson. “As a small business owner, Rep. Kim deeply understands the challenges and economic needs facing employers, the workforce, and families in California. She is committed to pro-growth policies and free enterprise solutions that will move our nation forward. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Rep. Kim in her re-election.”

“California small businesses were hit hardest by the pandemic and continue to adapt to record inflation, supply chain issues, and labor shortages. As a small business owner and Ranking Member of the Small Business Subcommittee on Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development, I’ll always be an unwavering voice for our small business owners who are working hard to pursue their dream, create jobs, and support our local economies,” said Rep. Young Kim. “I thank the U.S. Chamber for the endorsement and am hopeful that we can create pro-growth policies that help our small business owners, reduce burdensome regulations, and get our economy back on track.”

"Congresswoman Young Kim is a genuine and dependable advocate for business issues across her multi-county district,” said Jeff Ball, President & CEO, Orange County Business Council. “During her first term she has brought a fresh perspective and collaborative approach to Washington D.C., demonstrating her passion in advancing Orange County's economic competitiveness. Orange County Business Council's BIZPAC is proud to endorse her campaign for California's 40th District."