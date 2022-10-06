U.S. Chamber Endorses Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District

Newport Beach, CA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Scott Baugh to represent California’s Forty-Seventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Scott Baugh is a former State Assemblyman, an entrepreneur, and leader in Orange County,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Scott knows firsthand the challenges facing small businesses today and will be a pro-growth advocate to get things done in Washington on behalf of California’s 47th District. He has the full endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and we look forward to partnering with him in Congress.”

“I am honored to receive this endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Scott Baugh. “Business and entrepreneurship are the bedrocks of the American Dream. We must protect and encourage them to continue to grow and develop their businesses to shape the future.”

“Scott represents the very best of the business community,” said Mario Marovic, owner of Muldoon’s Irish Pub. “He is a fighter against excessive government regulations that keep businesses from prospering. We need more fighters in Congress who put businesses first, not the government.”