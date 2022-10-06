The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is Rebranding the Image of Black Businesses & Black Business Owners
The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is on a mission to rebrand the image of Black businesses and Black business owners.
Often when individuals discuss Black businesses, doing business with Black people or how Black businesses operate the conversation may not be very positive. We are here to change that.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often when individuals discuss Black businesses, doing business with Black people or how Black businesses operate the conversation may not be very positive. There are countless negative stereotypes surrounding Black businesses including that Black businesses have poor customer service, unpredictable business hours, extremely high prices and horrible accounting practices.
— Long Beach Chapter President Sharifah Hardie
Are these stereotypes accurate? Absolutely not!!! Yet, these false and erroneous stereotypes continue to permeate in the minds and mouths of individuals today.
Can the tarnished image of Black businesses be restored? Most definitely! The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is doing just that; by uniting Black businesses from the Desert to the Sea. Every month the Black Chamber of Commerce brings members together to network, shop and learn more about each other’s businesses.
The recent annual June 11th, 2022 Job Fair & Business Expo at the Renaissance Hotel Long Beach is also a great example of individuals and corporations coming together to support Black businesses. Representatives from companies such as Union Bank, Long Beach Transit, Farmers & Merchant Bank, Long Beach Live Scan, Lendistry, Build-A-Bear, Long Beach Black News and Edge TV Network were in attendance.
Individuals such as Kevin Hatcher, City of Long Beach Black Health Equity Coordinator; Steven Neal, President of the Port of Long Beach and Al Austin II, District 8 City Councilman attended this esteemed event. State Assemblyman Mike Gipson presented Long Beach Chapter President Sharifah Hardie and Black Chamber of Commerce Founder Rich Wallace with a Certificate of Recognition that reads:
“On behalf of the California State Assembly and Assembly District 64, thank you for your ongoing service to our community. Your dedication to supporting our community’s diverse businesses is to be commended. We look forward to continuing to celebrate your successes, and we are grateful for all that you do.”
The image of Black businesses cannot be changed overnight, but every day the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce continues to focus on making a difference in the community. Be a part of the new image of Black businesses!
To become a member, complete the Membership Application here: https://www.blackchamberofcommerce.org/membership-application
For more information visit https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org, call 888-466-7408
—
ABOUT THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce (SCBCC) is a business organization dedicated to improving the economic environment for the minority business community and fostering business development and prosperity, placing particular focus on economic development, community development, public policy, and membership services.
https://www.BlackChamberofCommerce.org
Sharifah Hardie
Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce
+1 888-466-7408
sharifah@blackchamberofcommerce.org
