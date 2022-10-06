Black Fairy Godmother Foundation Hosting 3rd Purple Diamond Awards - Newark (NJ) Museum of Art, Sat. Nov. 5th, 2022
NEWARK, NJ, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, a non-profit 501-3c, will hold its Third Annual Purple Diamond Awards at the Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington Street, Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 6pm. On this special night, the organization will honor those who have worked tirelessly to help provide support for communities of color and marginalized areas that have fallen between the cracks of resources and need help beyond existing sources.
“As the founder of the Black Fairy Godmother Foundation, I am committed to helping those make it through the tough times and find new success,” says Simone Gordon, CEO of the Black Fairy Godmother. “Over the past year, we have helped hundreds of families survive the COVID years. Now, there are hundreds, if not thousands, more who need assistance. Without our support, they may lose their homes, healthcare, and their dignity. To help them find a new foundation for growth, development and success, this is why I present our yearly fundraiser, the Purple Diamond Awards.”
The musical guests -- Kenny Lattimore and Jeff Redd -- will bring gratitude for giving recognition to well-deserved honorees. Grammy Award nominated singer songwriter Kenny Lattimore has been hailed by the New York Times as a “modern soul man” thanks to hits such as “For You.” Jeff Redd brings back the 90s and the classic sounds of New Jack Swing with smashes such as “You Called and Told Me”.
A single mother raising an autistic son, Simone Gordon created The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation after receiving assistance from a social media group made up of moms from across the country. As this wonderful group of mothers made sure Simone’s son received the necessary services for his well-being, they assisted Ms. Gordon’s with her education. The result – Simone graduated from college last spring with a diploma in nursing and is currently enrolled at a university pursuing a higher degree. All of this while paying it forward to help marginalized communities in need via The Black Fairy Godmother Foundation.
Here are a few of this year’s honorees –
ISAIAH HOUSE - a community fixture since 1988, their mission is to reduce the prevalence of homelessness, hunger and unemployment throughout Essex County - more specifically, within the Oranges and Newark.
NEW ALTERNATIVES LGBT CENTER, NYC is dedicated to reducing homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth and young adults in New York City by addressing areas critical to their development and well-being: housing, physical and mental health, education, and employment.
JENISE FOUNTAIN is the founder of Margins: Women Helping Black Women. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Margins’ goal is to uplift and strengthen Black women and their ability to parent, helping Black parents get ahead and stay ahead, so Black children can grow up safe, secure, housed, and well-fed.
THE LATE MARY E. PATTERSON (IN MEMORIAM) - the departed leader who passed in 2016 represented East Orange, NJ as that city’s longtime councilwoman for fifteen years.
For ticket information, go HERE FOR EVENTBRITE
Media inquiries – go to Double XXposure (angelo@dxxnyc.com)
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Purple Diamond Awards promo with Jeff Redd