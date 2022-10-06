Support for Businesses affected by Hurricane Ian

John Hopper, President Full Service Business Consulting servicing all 50 States

Business Consulting Firm Offers help to businesses affected by Hurricane Ian

These businesses need help. Often times a business is already hurting and then when something like this happens they get wiped out for good.” — John Hopper, President of The Greatest on the Planet

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greatest on the Planet, An Orlando FL based Business Consulting Firm is offering help to businesses affected by Hurricane Ian and the mass devastation that it has caused. John Hopper of The Greatest on the Planet is quoted as saying “These people need help. Many of them aren’t going to have the financial resources to rebuild so we want to help them find the money if we can. We’ll work first and worry about the money as we get it to trickle in”.

Most of these businesses will need help getting through this. Filing insurance claims, seeking SBA disaster relief funding, Funding from FEMA, and just working and planning a way back to normal are all services being offered.

John said it will not be easy for many of these companies. Often times a business is already hurting and then when something like this happens they get wiped out for good. The Greatest on the Planet wants to help these businesses in every way possible.

John continued that we’re not going to work for free but we can certainly start working and then set up a plan to get paid as the funding comes in. We think it’s a good thing to help your fellow Americans when they are in trouble and we’re here to help them

About The Greatest on the Planet

The Greatest on the Planet is a Full-Service Business Consulting Firm based in Michigan and Florida and services companies Nationwide in the areas of Construction, Mortgage, Real Estate, Technology, Retail, Insurance, Health Care, and Public agencies. Areas of focus include business funding, employee development, sales and marketing