Simcote to expand in Sedalia, investing more than $17 million and creating 35 new jobs

Simcote, Inc., announced today it will expand in Sedalia, investing more than $17 million and creating 35 new jobs. The company will build a new manufacturing facility as it increases its U.S. presence and production capacity. The facility will include the latest in coating, fabrication, and safety technology while positioning Simcote to be an industry leader in sustainable infrastructure products.

“Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies like Simcote making the decision to come to our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “From extensive workforce development programs to cutting red tape and lowering taxes, we have worked hard to make Missouri the best location for businesses to expand. Our efforts are paying off, and with Simcote’s plans to use local contractors to build this new facility, we will see even greater economic benefits for Sedalia and the surrounding region.”

Simcote, a family-owned company, specializes in epoxy-coated rebar and fabrication and offers a full range of epoxy construction products. Since 1978, the company has fabricated and delivered more than 1 million tons of epoxy-coated rebar to projects across North America. With two other locations in the U.S., Simcote’s Sedalia facility will be its first in Missouri and will expand the geographic area it serves.

“We are a family business that values our employees, customers, vendors, and the communities we operate in,” said Adam Simmet, President of Simcote. “When we explored locations that support our core values and assist in delivering the highest quality products to our customers, Sedalia became the obvious choice. We look forward to growing our business in this great community.”

“We’re thrilled to see a great employer like Simcote join Sedalia’s growing manufacturing center,” said Michelle Hataway, Deputy Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Missouri’s many business advantages continue to attract leading companies that are investing in communities and creating jobs. Simcote is a third-generation family-owned business that will create even more opportunities for Missourians to prosper.”

Simcote selected Sedalia and Pettis County for the area’s infrastructure, proximity to customers, and a skilled workforce. The company plans to soon begin construction on the 67,000-square-foot facility with operations beginning in Summer 2023.

“Sedalia is home to leading steel companies from across the world, and we are proud to welcome Simcote to our growing list of businesses in the steel industry,” said Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson. “We are excited to add another reputable manufacturer to our community.”

“Simcote is exactly the type of company we want in Pettis County,” said David Dick, Pettis County Presiding Commissioner. “Our region is growing and we’re working hard to ensure our businesses have the workforce and support they need to be successful here.”

For this expansion, Simcote will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development. Missouri One Start assists eligible businesses with their recruitment and training needs.

About Simcote, Inc.

A family business established in 1978, Simcote is one of the original companies founded to epoxy-coat and fabricate reinforcing steel, or rebar. Simcote’s owners and multiple long term employees form a team dedicated to the epoxy industry, its customers and the continuous improvement of its products. Through its extensive knowledge, experience, and the drive to improve, Simcote remains a top tier supplier of epoxy products.

About the Missouri Works Program

As the state’s number one incentive tool for expansion and retention, the Missouri Works program helps businesses access capital through withholdings or tax credits to embark on facility expansions and create jobs. This program can also help businesses purchase equipment to maintain its facility in Missouri.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.