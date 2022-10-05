Georgetown (TX) Field of Honor® Announces 2022 Beneficiary Organizations

The Georgetown TX Rotary Field of Honor® Painted USA flag amidst the Field of Honor® The travelling Viet Nam Memorial Wall exhibit at Field of Honor®

Field of Honor® Beneficiaries receive proceeds from the sale of sponsored flags flown on the field November 5-12, 2022 in Georgetown, Texas.

It’s both a pleasure and an honor to partner with these great organizations who serve our veterans and first responders.” — Nathan Winstead - Georgetown Rotary Foundation President

GEORGETOWN, TX, USA, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rotary Club of Georgetown TX Foundation, sponsors of the Central Texas Field of Honor® at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX recently named the 2022 Beneficiary organizations who will receive proceeds from flag sales during the upcoming Sixth Annual event. The Field of Honoris an emotional, educational, and stirring tribute to the men and women who have served or are serving to protect our freedoms as first responders or in military service.Organizers couldn't specify the amount of the potential award to be distributed to each Beneficiary organization but were able to report that over the first five years they distributed over $175,000 to community organizations. Rotary Club Foundation President Nathan Winstead commented “it’s both a pleasure and an honor to partner with these great organizations who serve our veterans and first responders.”Chosen from a widespread call for applicants, qualified 501(c)3 organizations went thru an application process followed by live interviews with members of the review Committee. After a lengthy review, the Committee chose three organizations who they felt best represent the three pillars of the Rotary Club of Georgetown TX Field of Honor: Veterans, First Responders, and Service Above Self.Veteran organization O.P. Veteran was chosen as a Beneficiary and, among the many activities it conducts each year, was asked to use the funds to specifically bolster their Garrison retreat program, a weeklong retreat for veterans to share stories, forge friendships, and heal together.The second Beneficiary, ROCK (Ride On Center for Kids), will soon be launching a Rock On First Responder program to address certain deficits in the officer’s current training regimen, and funds have been designated to be used for that essential program.WilCo Blue Star Mothers is a volunteer service group in Williamson County (TX) that supports other veteran non-profit organizations ranging from volunteerism to fundraising. They also host a Blue Star Mothers luncheon where they bond and share with each other. As the Committee’s third chosen Beneficiary, WilCo Blue Star Mothers demonstrate the importance of service and support to veterans and first responders, and also to numerous ancillary organizations to which they provide manpower and support.The Field of Honor, now in its sixth year in its display of over 1,600 full size US Flags, is proud to announce for the first time in Central Texas the “Tunnel To Towers” exhibit, a stirring exhibit in remembrance of the events of 9/11. In addition to school field trips and senior center excursions the event is free and open to the public 24x7 from November 5-12. Opening Ceremonies will be held on November 6, and a Veterans Day Celebration will be on Nov 11. Beneficiary awards are generated from the sale of flags displayed on the field which can be purchased in advance from Community Affiliates or online at http://GeorgetownTXFieldofHonor.org . The website also provides an opportunity to volunteer or become an official sponsor.

What IS the Field of Honor®?