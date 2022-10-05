ellee ven Releases Psychedelic Song, “Wrapped in Luxury”

the Groovalution ellee ven at the Paradise Club 11/11/2022

ellee ven’s latest release describes her journey of searching for fun that’s wrapped in luxury!

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, California— ellee ven and The Groovalution release “Wrapped in Luxury” on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

A funky beat and a psychedelic sound, ellee ven’s latest release describes her journey of searching for fun that’s wrapped in luxury! ellee ven’s lyrics express her “letter to reality” about her leanings towards luxurious choices, and making her dreams a reality; the single features Prodéje. His hip hop verses are accompanied by a kaleidoscopic guitar,creating a sound all their own.

ellee ven credits her wanderlust for fueling her passion to express the joys of abundance, and her experiences around the world and along the way.

ellee ven co-produced this track with industry legend Terry Santiel, mixing original vibes with classic musicianship. Drummer Jody Giachello wrote the music and as always ellee ven and Prodéje wrote their own lyrics and melodies. Her super funky band, The Groovalution, did all the rest. Working with top tier talent, ellee ven’s sound is continuously evolving via her collaborative perspective.

“Terry’s ability to merge quality talent, and musical elements IS making magic in the studio. His brilliance is absolutely creating a Groovalution! We are creating something totally original, new but familiar.” said ellee ven.

ellee ven’s biweekly musical releases are set to continue through year’s end with other creative experiences planned in November. The 11/11/2022 Party at the Paradise Club in Times Square will celebrate creativity, cosmic numbers and funk with a featured, throwdown performance by ellee ven and The Groovalution. The Paradise Club in Times Square provides the quintessential New York bar stage experience, it is Ian Schraeger’s ode to Studio54.

Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 11.5 million listens in 100 countries. As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt; TheVirtualQuilt.com is a free, everlasting and digital art installation that encourages citizens of the world to experience cataloged art from around the globe. Anyone can also participate in The Virtual Quilt and upload your art to help it grow.

You can find ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.