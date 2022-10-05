On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 9:00 am, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at 476 Swetts Pond Road in Orrington. The homeowners, Russell and Lois Swanson, both 89-years-old were found deceased. The husband and wife were discovered by a family member.
The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Response Team were called to help investigate the circumstances of the deaths. That investigation continues at this time.
There is no known risk to the public.
