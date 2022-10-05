Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority Alternative Funding Advisory Committee to meet in Des Moines Oct. 7

AMES, Iowa – Oct. 5, 2022 – The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority Alternative Funding Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Iowa State Capitol, Room 102, 1007 East Grand Ave., in Des Moines, Iowa.

AGENDA

Welcome and Introductions Anticipated process/schedule Overview of related Iowa DOT studies Overview of DART funding and 2017 study Discussion and next steps Adjourn

After the Oct. 7 meeting, the following website will be accessible with information about this initiative: https://iowadot.gov/dartaltfunding. An opportunity to provide input to the advisory committee will be available through the website.

For more information, contact Kristin Haar, Iowa Department of Transportation, by phone at 515-233-7875 or email kristin.haar@iowadot.us.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.

The Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority Alternative Funding Advisory Committee was established by the Iowa Legislature to study the most effective and efficient methods to increase funding for the Des Moines area regional transit authority that are alternatives to an increase in property taxes.