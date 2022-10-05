MSDE DORS OBSERVES NATIONAL DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH

October 5, 2022

Nationwide Recognition Campaign Takes Place in October



BALTIMORE (October 5, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education’s Division of Rehabilitation Services (MSDE DORS) today announced its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October. The purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Our national recovery from the pandemic cannot be completed without the inclusion of all Americans, in particular people with disabilities,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “Their contributions are more important today than ever. We must build an economy that fully includes the talent and drive of those with disabilities.”

“MSDE DORS is committed to supporting full community participation for individuals with disabilities, and we are proud to be a part of this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month efforts,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “Hiring qualified workers with disabilities is a vital part of building an inclusive workforce.”

Throughout the month, MSDE DORS will be engaging in activities to raise awareness of disability employment issues and highlight the benefits of inclusive employment. These activities include training sessions for the Greater Crofton Chamber of Commerce, Potomac Case Management, Montgomery County Commission on People with Disabilities, and the Americans with Disabilities (ADA) 2022 Conference. DORS staff will be presenting and providing resources at Transition and College Disability Support Services Fairs in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, and Prince George’s counties, as well as participating in the Harford County Disabilities Commission’s Employee of the Year celebration.



About MSDE Division of Rehabilitation Services

The MSDE Division of Rehabilitation Services offers programs and services that help people with disabilities go to work. For more information, visit dors.maryland.gov or follow DORS on Facebook at Maryland DORS.

About The Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy

Employers and employees can learn more about how to participate in NDEAM by visiting www.dol.gov/NDEAM.

