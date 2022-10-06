Givzey and Boardable Ink Partnership to Make Nonprofit Boards Accessible to All Donors
Givzey becomes Boardable’s exclusive partner for flexible giving options as companies align to expand access to nonprofit board seats.
Access to nonprofit boards excludes most donors because they simply cannot afford large, lump-sum gifts. Givzey and Boardable can improve board diversity everywhere.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, the first AI-enabled financial technology company specifically focused on the Social Good sector, today announced its strategic partnership with Boardable, a powerful nonprofit board software that establishes modern governance in your organization. With this partnership, Givzey becomes Boardable’s exclusive partner for flexible giving options to support board dues. Additionally, Givzey and Boardable are aligned to empower a more diverse set of donors to move into nonprofit board seats.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
“Access to nonprofit boards excludes most donors, because they simply cannot afford large, lump-sum gifts. As a result, nonprofits miss out on obtaining some of the most talented leaders for their cause,” said Adam Martel, CEO and Founder of Givzey. “Givzey is proud to partner with Boardable as we combine board management software with flexible giving options powered by artificial intelligence and fintech. Together, we’ll improve board diversity everywhere.”
Givzey and Boardable will start their partnership by focusing on two specific nonprofit board use cases board dues and board diversity.
Board Dues – in addition to making progress on mission, board members have a special relationship to ensure the financial health of the nonprofits they serve. However, collecting philanthropic gifts from board members can become political, as you value not only their leadership but what they are able to give. Oftentimes, these issues arise from board members who are willing to give, but large gifts simply do not fit into their personal financial plan.
By becoming Boardable’s exclusive partner for board dues, Givzey can immediately offer flexible giving options to each one of Boardable’s nonprofit partners. Bringing Givzey’s Give Now Pay Later solution to major giving alleviates historical tensions that exist between nonprofit organizations and their leadership.
Board Diversity – Nonprofit leadership does not represent America’s changing demographics. In fact, nonprofits that don’t have racially, ethnically, or culturally diverse boards run the risk of major blindspots that hurt the organization’s overall mission. Too often, diverse donors and amazing leaders are never considered for nonprofit board positions, because the size of their gift is considered too small.
Together, Givzey and Boardable are able to offer flexible giving and Give Now Pay Later options to donors who could make larger gifts, if only they were split into smaller payments, overtime. This solution will help democratize who has access to nonprofit boards and ultimately improve the outcomes that nonprofits make for society.
On October 13, we invite you to join host Ryan Dougal, Director of Partnerships at Boardable, and guest Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey, as they break down the democratization of board involvement and best practices for making donating available to everyone. REGISTER HERE.
To learn more about Givzey and Boardable, visit their websites www.givzey.com and www.boardable.com.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing AI-enabled fintech company on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s “Give Now, Pay Later” donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
About Boardable
Boardable is a powerful nonprofit board software that establishes modern governance in your organization — whether you’re in board meetings or between them. Our intuitive tools empower boards and volunteers to communicate, collaborate, and meet efficiently. Securely store and record financial information, bylaws, policies, and board member involvement — all in one convenient place.
