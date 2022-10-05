Seventh Annual Women’s Conference at Charis Bible College Brings Women Together From All Over the U.S. and Abroad

This event is free, with an optional $35 meal ticket covering two lunches

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charis Bible College is bringing women together for the seventh year in a row for a three-day conference in the Rocky Mountains. Women are encouraged to bring their friends, mothers, sisters, and daughters November 3–5, 2022, to rest and reset at this free conference on the beautiful Charis campus tucked away in the City Above the Clouds, Woodland Park, Colorado.This year’s dynamic speakers are Carrie Pickett, vice president and director of Charis Bible College; Audrey Mack, founder of GoTell Ministry; and Terri Savelle Foy, daughter of evangelist and teacher Jerry Savelle. In addition to main session talks given by Christian women living time-tested professional and family lives, attendees will also have a selection of afternoon workshops to choose from.This event is free, with an optional $35 meal ticket covering two lunches available for purchase during the online registration process, as well as additional food vendors onsite. Woodland Park also offers a variety of restaurants and attractions for guests who want to visit its charming mountain downtown.Guests can go to awmi.net/ lodging for information on lodging. Destination website VisitCOS.com provides visitors to the area information on activities in the Pikes Peak Region. Visit WomenAriseConference.org for more conference details.ABOUT CHARIS BIBLE COLLEGECharis Bible College was started by Andrew Wommack to train disciples for the work of the ministry. His vision is to change the body of Christ’s perception of God by preparing and sending leaders to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Charis Bible College is headquartered in Woodland Park, Colorado, and has dozens of campuses around the world. Find Charis at CharisBibleCollege.org, on Facebook, and on Twitter.For media inquiries, please contact publicrelations@awmcharis.com or call 719-464-5619.