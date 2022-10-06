Flowering Pharmacy® Announces Collaborations with Recording Artists
The new online boutique offers celebrities a one-of-a-kind approach to curating ‘farm-to-bottle’ perfumes, beauty and personal care products.
Our approach allows the artist full autonomy throughout the process to collaborate with design, packaging, naming, and even to what charity that may serve as a partial benefactor, should they desire”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly launched online boutique, Flowering Pharmacy® (FP), has recently announced partnerships with a number of recording artists whom have, or will soon begin designing personal care and beauty items to introduce to individual fan bases and the public at-large. The shop, founded by long-standing beauty industry experts, is re-inventing the way musicians, actors, athletes, and influencers bring merchandise to market. Research released by NPD Group, Inc. indicates that beauty was the only retail spending industry with unit sales on-the-rise in the first half of 2022. FP now offers entertainers the unique opportunity to tap into this positive-growth market through collaboration on beauty, wellness and other personal care products from inception through completion.
— Karen Sinclair Drake
While recently launching her signature perfume Grey Morning™ on the FP site, musician Ashley Campbell (Vacancy Records) chose to donate a portion of its proceeds to those affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, in honor of her late father, platinum-selling artist Glen Campbell. The Blue Clover candle by Katie Cole, who is currently on tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, can be pre-ordered with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the ASPCA. Recently signed by CAA, musical duo, The Pretty Wild’s (David Nathan Endeavors) scent, Maverick, will be released in the near future, and America’s Got Talent golden buzzer winner Mandy Harvey (UTA Music Brand Partnerships & Jonas Group) has a perfume in pre-production.
“Historically, artists who want to bring their own personal care or beauty product to market jump through hoops only to find out later it is not truly custom. At the end of the day their product isn’t actually ‘theirs’ so much as it’s something they’ve lent their name to,” explained Co-Founder, Strategic Development, R&D, Karen Sinclair Drake. “Our approach, however, allows the artist full autonomy throughout the process to collaborate with design, packaging, naming, and even to what charity that may serve as a partial benefactor, should they so choose.”
The founders of FP have leveraged their more than 20 calendar years in the beauty industry to ensure an uncomplicated process. Talent receives up to fifty-percent ownership in their product of choice without incurring any out-of-pocket expenses. When creating a fragranced product, the artist determines their scent’s profile, then elements are harvested from female-operated farms around the world to bring only the highest-quality, certified fair-trade ingredients to production. The green science formulations are then engineered by some of the finest perfumers in Italy and France, yielding a final USA made product that spotlights distinct characteristics, showcasing top quality. The result of which is a purely original, luxe fragrance that can be utilized across various verticals and sold directly to consumers in multiple ways.
“We are offering entertainers a distinctly unique opportunity to design something authentic for their fans and followers,” said Sinclair Drake. “Scents like ours are transportive and can evoke so many emotions, which in turn tell a story. Our goal is to be a conduit for a product that is just as unique as
the artist who creates it, and to do so responsibly and thoughtfully, while adhering to the highest international standards.”
FP has also released perfumes in cooperation with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital® and MusiCares®, with a number of other partnerships to be announced in the coming weeks. Aside from fragrances, FP’s offerings also include cosmetics, skin care, and hair care products, along with candles, room sprays, and more. To procure additional information about artist collaborations, contact us.
Founded in 2022, Flowering Pharmacy® (FP) offers award-winning, bespoke, luxury items, which are born from unique collaborations with members of the entertainment industry. FP uses only green science formulations, is an ardent proponent of mindful production practices, and adheres to rigorous European Standards, including the Green Deal. Co-Founder Karen Sinclair Drake is an eco-chemist, scientist and author who has spent her career exploring multiple ethical, sustainable, green science principles through her innovative skincare research and development. For more than two decades, Karen has created beauty aisle products for their own brands, physicians and large-scale companies, along with fellow co-founder, Paul Drake. She is a subject-matter expert available to the media, who is regularly featured internationally in industry and beauty publications. To learn more, visit floweringpharmacy.com.
