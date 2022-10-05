Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,152 in the last 365 days.

SDDOT Reminds Landowners to Remove Hay Bales from Right-of-Way

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

Contact:  Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2198

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation reminds landowners hay remaining in highway ditches needs to be removed. The bales must be removed to ensure road safety in the coming months.

Any person wishing to claim ownership of illegal bales must obtain a permit from the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Those permits are issued on a first-come first-served basis and allow permit holders to take ownership of any illegal hay bale.

Permits are available at Department of Transportation area offices in the following communities: Aberdeen Region (Aberdeen, Huron, Watertown); Mitchell Region (Mitchell, Sioux Falls, Yankton); Pierre Region (Pierre, Winner, Mobridge); Rapid City Region (Belle Fourche, Custer, Rapid City).

Phone numbers can be found on the website at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot by clicking on the appropriate region. For more information, please contact the Division of Operations at 605-773-3571.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

SDDOT Reminds Landowners to Remove Hay Bales from Right-of-Way

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.