El Paso CBP Officers Make Multiple Hard Narcotic Seizures

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 17.21 pounds of fentanyl, 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 10.75 pounds of cocaine in the span of two days.

“CBP officer expertise combined with our canine assets led to these significant seizures,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “The multiple layers of enforcement utilized by our workforce will identify and stop drug smuggling attempts.”

On Sept. 30, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 10.75 pounds of cocaine. The interception occurred when a 33-year-old female, Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via vehicle lanes. CBP officers along with a CBP canine conducting pre-primary inspections searched the vehicle and located multiple bundles concealed within.

Mixed load of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On Oct. 1, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 16.97 pounds of fentanyl. The interception occurred when a 21-year-old female, Mexican citizen, arrived from Mexico via vehicle lanes. CBP officers along with a CBP canine conducting pre-primary inspections, searched the vehicle and located multiple bundles concealed within.

Later that same day, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted 0.24 pounds of fentanyl pills. The interception occurred when a 41-year-old female U.S. citizen arrived from Mexico via pedestrian lanes. Following a CBP canine alert and pat down search, the woman voluntarily removed one condom filled with fentanyl pills from her vaginal cavity.

The individuals arrested by CBP were turned over to state and local authorities for prosecution.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

