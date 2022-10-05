Migrants Rescued From Cattle Trailer

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued nine migrants and arrested four smugglers during a traffic stop near Nogales, Arizona, early Saturday.

Migrants concealed in trailer.

Tucson Sector agents conducted a vehicle stop on a Freightliner semitruck pulling a cattle trailer around 1 a.m. After receiving permission to inspect the trailer, agents discovered nine migrants in an enclosed space hidden beneath a false floor. The migrants had no means of escape.

Agents arrested the driver and passenger of the Freightliner as well as the driver and passenger of a Ford pickup encountered at the scene. The vehicles were believed to be traveling in tandem along a stretch of state Route 82 northeast of Nogales.

The driver of the Freightliner, a local U.S. citizen, faces smuggling charges. The migrants were arrested and processed for immigration violations.

This case follows a similar smuggling attempt of 33 migrants along the same stretch of Route 82 on September 25.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and their law enforcement partners are dedicated to the safety and security of all whom they encounter. They regularly rescue migrants from extremely dangerous transportation situations, such as being hauled insecurely in trunks and trailers, and callous smugglers who show no regard for their wellbeing.