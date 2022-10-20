BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ Announces Exclusive Insurance Trials
With eating disorders rapidly growing on a global scale, BALANCE's expert treatment meets innovative access.
If you or your client is a match for an insurance trial at BALANCE, we can help decrease confusion and stress around eating disorder treatment access.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eating disorders are mental health disorders with social and biological influences. Alongside all mental health disorders, eating disorders have alarming implications and incidence.
— BALANCE Vice President of Clinical Services, Danielle Levitine
▣ Eating disorders affect at least 9% of the population worldwide.¹
▣ Nine percent of the U.S. population, or 28.8 million Americans, will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.²
▣ Eating disorders are among the deadliest mental illnesses, second only to opioid overdose. ¹
▣ 10,200 deaths each year are the direct result of an eating disorder—that’s one death every 52 minutes.²
▣ Approximately 26% of people with eating disorders attempt suicide.¹
Mental health treatment saves lives.
With thirteen years in service, BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ exemplifies this and tirelessly works to make treatment more seamless, effective, and accessible.
Firstly, by increasing access to their services with virtual outpatient programs, groups, and individual nutrition counseling. Virtual care offers access to BALANCE’s premier services from the convenience of home. Recent studies indicate that virtual eating disorder treatment is just as effective as in-person care.³
Now, BALANCE announces that its unparalleled programming is more accessible for its virtual tracks by accepting a limited number of insurance trials. In an insurance trial, a qualified client with out-of-network benefits pays a portion of their treatment upfront and then has the option to pay the remaining investment in installments.
BALANCE offers virtual treatment for eating disorders with day and evening intensive outpatient programs and a partial hospitalization program. Based on the latest research, the most effective eating disorder treatment happens in small groups, with a high clinician-to-client ratio and customized programming.
▣ BALANCE doubles its clinicians in virtual programs to ensure high clinician-to-client ratios.
▣ BALANCE is one of the only programs delivering food to clients in virtual programming, for exposure therapy, bringing them closer to eating disorder recovery.
Too often, overwhelm, lack of specialized support and ambivalence stand in the way of eating disorder recovery. BALANCE's multi-disciplinary team collaborates to build a support network creating a customized treatment plan, dedicated to meeting each client’s unique needs.
BALANCE provides care without compromise. Modalities at BALANCE are led by master-level clinicians, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Acceptance Commitment Therapy (ACT), Multi-Family and Friend Psychoeducation Group, and more.
Access eating disorder treatment now.
If you, a client, or a loved one is struggling with an eating disorder, schedule a free consult, call 212-645-6903, or email balance@balancedtx.com
(1) Arcelus, Jon et al. “Mortality rates in patients with anorexia nervosa and other eating disorders. A meta-analysis of 36 studies.” Archives of general psychiatry 68,7 (2011): 724-31. https://doi.org/10.1001/archgenpsychiatry.2011.74 (2) Deloitte Access Economics. The Social and Economic Cost of Eating Disorders in the United States of America: A Report for the Strategic Training Initiative for the Prevention of Eating Disorders and the Academy for Eating Disorders. June 2020. Available at: https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/striped/report-economic-costs-of-eating-disorders (3) Raykos, B. C., Erceg-Hurn, D. M., Hill, J., Campbell, B. N. C., & McEvoy, P. M. (2021, June 29). Positive Outcomes from Integrating Telehealth into Routine Clinical Practice for Eating Disorders during COVID-19. The International Journal of Eating Disorders. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34184797
Julie Mellk
BALANCE eating disorder treatment center
+1 917-232-7169
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other