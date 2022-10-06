Next Day Access Fairfax, New Franchise Location
Next Day Access Fairfax, Virginia Opens to Bring Accessibility and Mobility Solutions to Local CommunitiesFAIRFAX, VIRGINIA , USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce the opening of its 27th location, Next Day Access Fairfax, Virginia located at 45681 Oakbrook Court, Unit 110, Sterling, Virginia, 20166. The franchise location, provider of residential and commercial accessibility and mobility products, is owned by Ray Patel, Joseph Yu, and Justin Nunes.
Business partners Patel and Yu are multifaceted business owners. With over 20 years in the restaurant hospitality industry, the two are looking for a new challenge by entering the mobility equipment industry. Now, Nunes joins Patel and Yu as their third partner, bringing in knowledge and years of experience in the construction and automotive industry.
“We’re excited to join a new but strong and upcoming market,” said Patel. “With the tremendous amount of support from the Next Day Access team, we feel confident in being able to help people in our community with mobility solutions.”
The Next Day Access Fairfax location will provide a wide range of accessibility and mobility solutions for residential and commercial customers. From aluminum wheelchair ramps to stairlifts, the Fairfax team has the knowledge and skills to help create a safer environment.
“Ray, Joseph, and Justin align with what we look for in Next Day Access owners: a passion for helping others, great customer service skills, and taking the extra step,” said Dave Clark, President of Next Day Access. "With their existing experience of owning and operating a franchise, Joseph and Ray have a wealth of knowledge that will apply to this new venture. Justin's hands-on experience and ability to quickly and proficiently learn new skills.”
Learn more about Next Day Access Fairfax by visiting nextdayaccess.com/fairfax-va or calling 703-854-0001.
About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a leading provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.
