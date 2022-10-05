European Small Bone and Joint Market Set to Reach €788 Million by 2029

The major limiter for growth in the small bone and joint market is the regulatory process, as regulatory processes have gotten more restrictive, product recalls have hampered market growth.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the European small bone and joint device market covering 15 countries in Europe. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the European small bone and joint device market will include procedures, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

The full report suite on the European market for small bone and joint orthopedic devices includes shoulder reconstruction devices, elbow repair devices, hand and wrist devices and foot and ankle devices. The market is segmented by anatomy, and each anatomy is specifically segmented further by implant types, particularly from total joint reconstruction to internal fixation and bone fusion.

European Small Bone and Joint Device Market Trends and Insights:

As the small joint and bone orthopedic device market in Europe grows, minimally invasive procedures become more prevalent, especially in shoulder reconstruction. There has been an increase in acceptance of stemless shoulder implants in the European countries mentioned in this report, which have followed different patterns.

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis also includes a detailed competitive analysis of all the performing companies within the European market. In 2022, the top three competitors are DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, and Stryker. DePuy Synthes benefits from its positions in the internal fixation markets, while Zimmer Biomet and Stryker have more of a presence in the joint reconstruction markets. However, the total market primarily reflects the top competitors in both the shoulder reconstruction and hand and wrist segments.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the European small bone and joint device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the European small bone and joint device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the European small bone and joint device market and what are the market shares of key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to view our full European small bone and joint device market report:

https://idataresearch.com/product/small-bone-and-joint-devices-market-europe/

