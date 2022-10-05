Wednesday, October 5

WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis

The homeless-services sector struggled with low pay, burnout and turnover long before the pandemic. But industry leaders say the pandemic cranked the challenges of the work to 11, leading to a crisis-level shortage of frontline workers. In recognition of that crisis and the need to stanch the outflow of social-service providers, the Washington state Legislature earmarked $55 million in federal COVID-19 grants in the 2022 budget to pay for two rounds of $2,000 stipends for people doing direct homeless assistance in the state. The money also pays for a study that will look at long-term solutions to stabilize the industry. Applications for the stipend program opened Sept. 29. Continue reading at Crosscut. (Amanda Snyder)

Meet Snoqualmie Police Department’s new behavioral health specialist

“When people are calling 911, it could be one of the worst days of their lives, and anything to support them and support the officers is super exciting to me and super beneficial to the community,” [Behavioral Health Specialist Stephanie Butler] said. “I know we’re a small community here, but I don’t doubt that we can have as big an impact as other mental health professionals responding in other communities.” Butler’s position is part of a pilot-program that, if successful, could be expanded to other cities. Her work was funded during last year’s state legislative session, when state Rep. Lisa Callan (D-Issaquah) requested $150,000 from the state budget on behalf of Snoqualmie and North Bend to fund the position for a single year. Continue reading at Snoqualmie Valley Record. (Conor Wilson)

OPEC and its allies move to slash oil production by 2 million barrels a day

A coalition of oil-producing nations, including Russia, announced Wednesday it would slash oil production by 2 million barrels per day, in a rebuke to President Biden that could push up gas prices worldwide, worsen the risk of a global recession and bolster Russia’s war in Ukraine. The move by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries prompted a blistering reaction from White House officials who hinted at working with Congress to reduce the power of the oil producing consortium. The OPEC Plus coalition, which is led by crude-oil giant Saudi Arabia, said the cut in production would take effect in November. This would be the first time the group cut oil production targets since the beginning of the pandemic. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Joe Klamar)

