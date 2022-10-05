Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of September 2022
Full Release:
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Apps and Software
• Activities, Crafts & Hobbies
• Children’s Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Young Adult Books
• Adult Books
• Miscellaneous
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• UVCeed
• Daycare Label Pack
• Ciays Baby Gate
• Xtend Scooter
• Lublu Diaper Bag and Baby Carrier
• Venture Portable Deluxe Chair
• ColdCalm Kids Pellets
• Chestal Kids Meltaway Pellets
• AllergyCalm Kids Tablets
• First Aid Solution Massage Oil
Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Education.com
• Vocabulary.com
• Word Witt
• Wyzant
Apps and Software
• TabbyToo - Kids Learning Games
• Super Simple App
• bekids Coloring
• Rosetta Stone app
• MamaZen App
• AirDroid Parental Control
Activities, Crafts & Hobbies
• National Geographic River Rock Painting Craft Kit
• National Geographic Kids Pottery Wheel
• Make It Real - 5 in 1 Tower
• National Geographic Weaving Loom Arts & Crafts Kit
Children’s Picture Books
• Listen and Learn Animals
• Shadow Play Book
• The Sun Plays with the Moon: A child’s first introduction to the Solar System
• The Collection Bundle: Los Pollitos Dicen & Other Nursery Rhymes, ¿Estrellita Dónde Estás? & Other Lullabies, Visiting- Visitando La Granja, Visiting- Visitando La Playa
• Let's Celebrate! Favorite Foods
• Molly Gets Her Wheels
• Camp Cattitude
• Surrounded by Love: An Open Adoption Story
• Natalia’s Journey To Land Of The Fairies
• The Birthday Princess
• Nurse Florence, How Do We Move Our Bodies?
• Nurse Florence, How Do We Smell Things?
• Nurse Florence, How Does Our Hair Grow?
• Nurse Florence, Tell Me Things About the Heart
• Arepa: The origin of arepas.
• Tex the Explorer: Journey to the Oceans
• King of Glory: His kingdom was seized. But He’s taking it back.
• Someone Stole the Smells of Christmas
• Dilly Duck Plays All Day
• Friends Lift You Up
• Making Dreams Come True: A step-by-step guide about following dreams, dealing with fears, and achieving goals
• Wolves Aren't Welcome
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Flexygon
• OUOZZZ Personalized Plush Rag Doll - Different Skin Tones
• Cocomelon Schooltime Songs Magna-Tiles Structure Sets
• Freeze Dance with Chilly
• Sudoku
• Global Kidizen Collection
• Bezgar Toy-Grade RC Car TB141
• Artist Puzzle
• Supermarket Science
• Markers
• #Boneless Skaters
• Fences: A Tile-Laying Game
• Critter Creator Fossil Kit
• Don't Go Boom
• Gear8 Apprentice
• Potato Pirate: Battlechips Retail Edition
• Pear Shaped
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Somos más parecidos que diferentes: ¡Celebremos la diversidad!
• Freddy Fartsalot Goes to School
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Excerpts from an Unknown Guidebook: Book 3: Shadows on the Silver Strings
Young Adult Books
• Beyond the Cobblestones
Adult Books
• Ten Powerful Things to Say to Your Kids: Creating the relationship you want with the most important people in your life
• The Mommy-Go-Round
Miscellaneous
• Tokkidas Auto Close Baby & Pet Gate
• Organic Dental Solutions - Canine Dental Kit (dog)
To see the full list of September 2022 award-winning products, please view the full media release!
