Honoring Indigenous Peoples: Commemorating Their Histories, Struggles and Cultures
The Magic Weighted Blanket Will Donate 10% From Every Sale To The American Indian College Fund
Our full American story can only be told along with the powerful stories of our Indigenous communities and it’s time these stories be told to all.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of Indigenous People’s Day, the Magic Weighted Blanket is proud to celebrate and draw greater awareness to the rich cultures, valuable contributions, and remarkable resilience of Native communities.
— Keith Zivalich
“Paramount to that end,” says Keith Zivalich, owner of The Magic Weighted Blanket and inventor of the first weighted blanket commercially made and sold in 1998, “we are proud to donate 10% of all sales from October 10th through October 16th to the American Indian College Fund.”
Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, a national non-profit organization that provides scholarships to tribal college students and support for the institutions, says each of the 35 accredited Tribal College and Universities serving Native communities holds countless stories of exceptional students, faculty, and programs that made significant contributions and impacts in tribal communities. But, due to limited funding and resources, most of those stories aren’t heard at the local and regional levels.
According to Mr. Zivalich, “It is our goal to help the College Fund increase awareness towards their goals and challenges so that the contributions of these institutions of higher learning are more broadly known and appreciated. Our full American story can only be told along with the powerful stories of our Indigenous communities and it’s time these stories be told to all.”
The College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 33 years. Since its founding in 1989 they have provided more than $259 million in scholarships and community support. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.
The Magic Weighted Blanket – the Original Weighted Blanket – is the blanket that hugs you back. These machine washable and dryer friendly - made in the USA - blankets promote better sleep and increased stress relief, and have gone on to inspire a global sleep revolution.
To learn more about the Magic Weighted Blanket, go to www.magicweightedblanket.com.
Keith Zivalich
The Magic Weighted Blanket
+1 805-712-2020
keith@magicweightedblanket.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other