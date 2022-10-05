James Bartels, M.D., Partners with PhyNet Dermatology
New affiliation expands cosmetic offerings in New HampshireFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhyNet Dermatology LLC is proud to announce its latest affiliation with James P. Bartels, M.D., an award-winning surgeon with over 30 years of experience in facial reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. Under the new affiliation, the practice joins the PhyNet Dermatology family and will take advantage of PhyNet’s operational expertise, enabling more direct patient interaction for the practice providers.
“Dr. Bartels is top in his field for rejuvenation procedures. We are excited to partner with him to be able to offer a broader scope of high-level cosmetic services to our patients in southern New Hampshire” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “Our affiliation with Dr. Bartels and his staff allows PhyNet Dermatology to provide administrative support and backing, freeing his team to focus on what’s most important: providing the highest level of care and service to their patients.”
Dr. Bartels will be joining Northeast Dermatology Associates which expands the PhyNet Dermatology network to two affiliated locations in the Bedford area, 10 in the state of New Hampshire and more than 100 in the United States.
Dr. Bartels and his staff look forward to continuing to be an integral part of their patients’ life journey. “My team and I enjoy connecting, interacting and relating to our patients through all life stages to help them maintain their youthful look and feel their best,” comments Dr. Bartels.
For more information about the Dr. Bartels and his staff, please visit www.drbartelsnh.com.
ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY
Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With more than 100 locations in 16 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.
Nichole Volk
PhyNet Dermatology
nvolk@phynet.com