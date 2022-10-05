Submit Release
Saskatchewan Providing Tuition-Free Education For Displaced Ukrainian Students

CANADA, October 5 - Released on October 5, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has made amendments to The Education Regulations, 2019 to ensure that all Ukrainian school aged students arriving through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) Program receive tuition-free Kindergarten to Grade 12 education.

"I am pleased with how our province has been able to welcome Ukrainian citizens dealing with unimaginable circumstances to Saskatchewan," Education Minister Dustin Duncan said. "Providing tuition-free education for these students is an essential step to ensuring these newcomers are able to settle as easily and comfortably as possible."

To date, more than 400 students from Ukraine enrolled through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program have registered in Saskatchewan schools.

The CUAET program was specifically established to support Ukrainians and family members fleeing the ongoing war. This new program offers Ukrainians and their family members free, extended temporary status and allows people to work, study and stay in Canada for up to three years if they continue to meet the criteria of the CUAET program.

More information on supports for displaced Ukrainians can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/saskatchewan-supports-ukraine.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Chelsey Balaski
Education
Regina
Phone: 306-787-1414
Email: chelsey.balaski@gov.sk.ca
Cell: 306-527-7273

