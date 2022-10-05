Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,140 in the last 365 days.

Road closure - Vermont Route 105 Sheldon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 105 near the Colton Road in Sheldon is currently blocked / closed due to a vehicle crash.  Colton Road is just west of Enosburg Falls.  The Sheldon Fire Department is on-scene and assisting with traffic. 

 

Specific details on the crash or duration of the closure are not yet known.  Updates will be provided when available. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

You just read:

Road closure - Vermont Route 105 Sheldon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.