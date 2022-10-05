Road closure - Vermont Route 105 Sheldon
Vermont Route 105 near the Colton Road in Sheldon is currently blocked / closed due to a vehicle crash. Colton Road is just west of Enosburg Falls. The Sheldon Fire Department is on-scene and assisting with traffic.
Specific details on the crash or duration of the closure are not yet known. Updates will be provided when available.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.