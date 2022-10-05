VSP investigates discovery of potential evidence connected to 2006 missing-persons case

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates discovery of potential evidence connected to 2006 missing-persons case

WATERBURY, Vermont (Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022) — Members of the Vermont State Police are on scene near the Winooski River in Duxbury following a report that evidence connected to the 2006 disappearance of Donald Messier.

An outside group, Adventures With Purpose, working independently from the Vermont State Police notified investigators on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, that their divers had located a truck in the Winooski River in Waterbury that they believe had belonged to Messier.

Members of the Vermont State Police — including detectives with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, troopers assigned to the Scuba Team, and the Victim Services Unit — have responded to the scene to investigate the reported discovery. The scene is active, and the investigation into this new evidence is in its earliest stages.

Messier, 34, of Waterbury was reported missing by family members on Oct. 18, 2006, three days after he was last seen at a party in Waitsfield.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators in this case is asked to call the state police barracks in Berlin at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -