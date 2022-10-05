West Miami Potable Water Improvement System Project Groundbreaking

The City of West Miami held a groundbreaking ceremony for Phase III of the Potable Water Improvement System Project funded by DEP, following approval from Governor Ron DeSantis. An amount of $2 million will start the work on the west side of the city. DEP has funded a total of three phases for water improvements.

Eric Diaz-Padron, Mayor of the City of West Miami, along with Juan M. Blanes, Vice Mayor, project sponsors Senator Ileana Garcia and Representative Busatta-Cabrera and City Commissioners, Candida "Candy" Blanca, Ivan Chavez Jr., & and Luciano Suarez were in attendance.