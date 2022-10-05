DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton Visits DWRA Restoration Projects in Citrus County

DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton joined a boat tour of the Homosassa Springs and Kings Bay restoration projects, where work is focused on removing algal mats above and below the water surface. Once the removal is complete, projects begin to restore native eelgrass, which is critical to improving springs water quality and wildlife habitat.

Approximately $9.5 million in DEP grant funding has been awarded to the Homosassa River Restoration Project, resulting in the removal of 68 million pounds of algal material, 21 spring vents unclogged, 13.5 acres restored and 75,000 eelgrass units planted.

Approximately $37 million in DEP grant funding has been awarded to the Kings Bay Restoration Project, resulting in the removal of 303 million pounds of algal material, more than 800 spring vents unclogged, 65 acres of canals and bay areas restored and 350,000 units of vegetation planted.

These projects are multi-partner efforts, and DEP funding is often matched by municipalities and individual donations through friends groups.

Secretary Hamilton also shared his appreciation for colleagues like Sandy Waters, Assistant Director in DWRA, who along with Director Angela Knecht and the DWRA team coordinates hundreds of projects to address nutrient issues in our state. Stormwater, wastewater and septic systems projects are vital to our restoration efforts.