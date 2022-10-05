President and CEO of Family Policy Alliance on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- Scheduled on next Monday’s livecast is Craig DeRoche, president and CEO of Family Policy Alliance.
DeRoche has nearly 30 years of experience advancing the dignity and worth of all human life, religious freedom, and family values in public policy, according to his biographical sketch provided to the Truth & Liberty Coalition. “For almost a decade, Craig focused on advancing the value of life through second chances and redemption for those in America’s justice system,” according to the biography.
He served as a member of the congressionally created Charles Colson Task Force on Federal Prison Reform that he and the members presented to President Obama, and he was invited to stand next to President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office as he signed the First Step Act into law
DeRoche is a frequent speaker and author and is regarded as a leading voice in American faith-based public policy. He has been published in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Fox News, Christianity Today, and dozens of other leading news agencies. He is also the author of the Christian small group study guide and book Outrageous Justice. In 2016, Craig was featured in the Academy Award-nominated documentary 13th.
The weekly Truth & Liberty Coalition global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
ABOUT TRUTH AND LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
