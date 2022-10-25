Jumpstart Foundry Launches Fundraising for 2023 Fund

Nashville-based JSF is going public with its ninth fund

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based pre-seed healthcare innovation fund Jumpstart Foundry (JSF) announces today the official start of their fundraising round for the JSF 2023 fund. This marks the company’s ninth JSF Fund, but the first of its funds as a publicly-marketed fund under 506(c) status.

JSF also unveils today a redesigned website with an all-new page built with prospective investors in mind. Through the new JSF online experience, site visitors can view an informational video featuring JSF leadership, learn about the JSF investment process, and more.

“The venture capital space is rapidly changing. JSF is staying on the cutting edge by going public with the JSF 2023 fund, which allows us to expand the brand and lower the barrier to healthcare venture investing,” said Haley “Zap” Zapolski, Managing Director of JSF.

Accredited investors interested in participating in the active JSF 2023 fundraising round are invited to complete the process through JSF’s new fund administration partner, AngelList Venture.

AngelList Venture currently hosts over 20,000 funds and syndicates on its platform. The utilization of this platform provides a seamless, streamlined JSF investment process.

“The need for innovation in healthcare has never been more apparent,” added Doug Edwards, CEO of Jumpstart Health Investors, parent company of JSF. “Equally pressing is the demand for alternative investment options. We’ve built and refined JSF over time to fuel change, to make something better in healthcare, and provide investors direct access to early-stage venture investing. For the JSF 2023 fund, openly marketing the fund utilizing the AngelList platform, and lowering the minimum investment level in addition to offering a JSF syndicate, is our response to the call.”

Jumpstart Foundry is hosting a free event at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center on November 15th for attendees to learn about becoming a Limited Partner (LP) in a venture capital fund and the JSF 2023 fund opportunity. Those that cannot join in-person are invited to join JSF's virtual event on November 18th. Click here to register for the in-person event. Click here to register for the online event.



Visit Jumpstart Foundry online at jsf.co.

About Jumpstart Foundry

Jumpstart Foundry is a pre-seed healthcare innovation fund based in Nashville, TN. Previously named one of the most active funds of its kind in the nation, Jumpstart Foundry makes 35-40 investments in early-stage US-based healthcare startups annually.