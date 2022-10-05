NetCentrics Wins “Best Work-Life Balance” Award Based on Employee Evaluation Ratings
Comparably Awards Uses Verified Data to Rank Companies Against Peers
Ultimately, strong work-life balance drives employee satisfaction, job performance and success in the workplace.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise IT, telecommunications and intelligence services for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community, today announced receipt of a Best Work-Life Balance award. The award, presented by workplace sentiment site Comparably, is based on verified but anonymous employee reviews. NetCentrics ranked number 91 nationally, and among only three companies in the Washington, D.C. region of similar size to win.
This year, the Work-Life Balance award criteria was measured across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.
Employees were asked to score NetCentrics on personal satisfaction with work-life balance, average hours worked per day, lunch break lengths, and if the employee feels burnt out. Sentiment scores ranked NetCentrics in the top 100 of similar size companies in the United States.
“How employees view work-life balance and the company they work with increasingly impacts culture which has a direct correlation with recruitment and retention metrics. Ultimately, strong work-life balance drives employee satisfaction, job performance and success in the workplace,” says Jessica Kozlowski, Vice President of Human Resources.
She continues: “Prior to the pandemic this concept may have been viewed by some as primarily a ‘working mother’ issue. Those days are long gone… Everyone understands that workplaces must be flexible to enable the best performance of all team members. We all have roles in our families and communities that are personally important, and often our work there can also help us grow skills applicable to the home front as well as the workforce.”
The ‘Best Work-Life Balance’ award follows three other awards NetCentrics received this year from Comparably ratings: Best Place to Work in Washington, D.C. (March), Best CEOs for Women (July) and Best CEOs for Diversity (July). The company has a coveted 4.7 out of 5-star ranking across all metrics on Comparably’s national website.
NetCentrics “Best Work-Life Balance” award places the company alongside two other regional companies of similar size. These are: Clutch.co (#84) and Monex USA (#100).
Employee participation was not required and there were no incentives associated with participation.
About NetCentrics
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, telecommunications, and intelligence for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community. The company hires technical experts with security clearances in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com and the hashtag #secureournation on LinkedIn.
About Comparably Awards
Comparably Awards is an annual series launched in late 2017 highlighting the best CEOs and places to work by those who know best – employees. Based solely on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com, workers answer structured questions (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice formats) spanning 16 different workplace topics, from compensation, perks, and benefits to work-life balance, career growth, and leadership. Each answer is then given a numerical score and compared to companies of similar size. The final data set of winners are compiled from over 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies within a 12-month period.
