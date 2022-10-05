Cruisin’ Into a Win

Ocean Springs player wins a top $10,000 prize during Cruisin’ the Coast on namesake scratch-off

JACKSON, MISS. – While Cruisin’ the Coast® is in full swing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player from Ocean Springs made their way north to Lottery headquarters to claim one of the top $10,000 prizes on the $2 Cruisin’ the Coast scratch-off game.

The player purchased their winning ticket from Circle K on Bienville Boulevard in Ocean Springs.

In honor of the 26th annual event, the Mississippi Lottery designed a special scratch-off of the same name. The tickets include four versions, each featuring an iconic vehicle of the past.

October games available

Available this week at Mississippi Lottery retailers:

$2—Fast Money: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $15,000.

$5—The Addams Family Fortune*: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.03. Win up to $100,000.

$20—$400,000 Multiplier Mania: Approximate overall odds are: 1:3.96. Win up to $400,000.

Jackpots on the rise

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $353 million with a cash value of $185.6 million. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $410 million with a cash value of $213.8 million, and tomorrow night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is worth an estimated $160,000.

