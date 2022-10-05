New Haven Barracks/ Identity Theft / Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/30/22 Between 1030 & 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Federal Credit Unions in the following locations:





-Middlebury

-Vergennes

-South Burlington





VIOLATION(S):





-Identity Theft

-False Personation

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Geoffrey Lavalette

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 08/30/22 at approximately 1820 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. It was reported an unknown male entered Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes, and S. Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying as the above victim.





This investigation is ongoing and the suspect's photo is attached. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone with information about the suspects identity is encouraged to contact Trooper Ryan Anthony (802-388-4919).

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

