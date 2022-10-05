Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Identity Theft / Request For Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22B5002729

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Ryan Anthony                            

STATION:  New Haven                     

CONTACT#:  802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME:  08/30/22 Between 1030 & 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Federal Credit Unions in the following locations:


-Middlebury

-Vergennes

-South Burlington


VIOLATION(S):


-Identity Theft

-False Personation

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown at this time                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Geoffrey Lavalette

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  


On 08/30/22 at approximately 1820 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. It was reported an unknown male entered Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes, and S. Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying as the above victim. 


This investigation is ongoing and the suspect's photo is attached. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone with information about the suspects identity is encouraged to contact Trooper Ryan Anthony (802-388-4919). 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending       

COURT: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


