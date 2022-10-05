New Haven Barracks/ Identity Theft / Request For Information
CASE#: 22B5002729
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/30/22 Between 1030 & 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Federal Credit Unions in the following locations:
-Middlebury
-Vergennes
-South Burlington
VIOLATION(S):
-Identity Theft
-False Personation
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Geoffrey Lavalette
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/30/22 at approximately 1820 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. It was reported an unknown male entered Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes, and S. Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying as the above victim.
This investigation is ongoing and the suspect's photo is attached. The Vermont State Police is asking anyone with information about the suspects identity is encouraged to contact Trooper Ryan Anthony (802-388-4919).
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
