EAPA Japan Selected as 2022 Outstanding Chapter/Branch of the Year
EAPA Japan recognized for leading its members through the COVID pandemic and for being the first branch to launch the new CEAP Global Certification Program
Our dedicated EAPA Japan branch members and staff work diligently to establish the new certificate program, conduct regular trainings and encourage each other to promote EAP in Japanese society.”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance professionals, today announces that EAPA Japan has been selected as the 2022 EAPA Branch/Chapter of the Year. The award honors an EAPA chapter or branch for outstanding growth, development, and community outreach. EAPA Japan was selected for effectively leading their membership through the challenging COVID pandemic, and for being the first branch to launch the new CEAP Global Certification Program, enabling Japanese EA professionals to get the training and certification required to meet the underserved need among Japan’s business community for stress relief and mental health counseling.
— Dr. Kaoru Ichikawa
“The EAP field is continually evolving to meet the needs of workplaces around the world, and there was no better example of this over the past year than the EAPA Japanese branch under the inspired leadership of Chairperson Kaoru Ichikawa,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. “While Kaoru effectively steered the Japan branch through a period of unprecedented change, she has expertly guided and grown the branch for many years prior. She has also lead the Asia Pacific Employee Assistance Roundtable (APEAR) as President for eight years, and has long been an active EAPA Board member. We are delighted to be acknowledging the EAPA Japan Branch, and Kaoru’s commitment to the global EAP community.”
The Japanese version of the online CEAP Global course, which will equip Japan’s 40,000 clinical psychologists with the most up-to-date tools, knowledge and methodologies to improve the lives of Japanese employees and help businesses thrive. The CEAP Global course is designed to be adapted to practitioners in other countries and is further demonstration of EAPA’s commitment to supporting EA professionals across the globe in their important work.
“I am very fortunate to be surrounded by enthusiastic and dedicated EAPA Japan branch members and staff,” said Ms. Ichikawa. “I am continuously impressed and encouraged by them. They work diligently to establish new certificate program, conduct trainings on regular basis, encourage each other to promote EAP in Japanese society.”
This award is supported by Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation and will be presented during the 2022 EAPA Institute and EXPO, to take place October 7-9 in Norfolk, VA.
About the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA)
EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries around the globe. EAPA is the global leader of information and support for and about the EA profession. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs and services. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.
