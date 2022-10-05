NEXA SELECTS LENDINGPAD AS LOS OF CHOICE

Dan Smith (left) and Mike Kortas (right)

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendingPad is partnering with the largest mortgage broker company in the country, NEXA Mortgage. With a joint mission of providing technology for a new age to the community, LendingPad is dedicated to helping brokers like NEXA continue to scale their business in a way that has never been done before. Giving NEXA a competitive advantage to serve its customers with honesty, integrity, and competence while providing an exceptional customer experience is LendingPad’s commitment.

Together, LendingPad and NEXA aim to provide accessible home financing in a timely and efficient manner; helping buyers get into the home of their dreams. LendingPad’s technology is architected by industry experts who understand the needs of the broker community. In an ever-changing market, LendingPad is equipped to keep up with industry standards and regulations changes, keeping Brokers like NEXA on track and always closing.

Mike Kortas, NEXA CEO said, “our goal has always been to provide our loan officers with the best resources possible so, in return, they can provide their clients with unmatched services. Having the opportunity to partner with a company like LendingPad just allowed us to take our business to the next level. Partnerships like this are what sets NEXA apart from the rest."

With a live, U.S.-based support team available in five different languages, and an extensive collection of training resources, LendingPad is well suited to create a seamless experience for brokers, while upholding the core mission of providing an exceptional lending experience to their customers.

“LendingPad’s dramatic growth has positioned us to be fully prepared to partner with NEXA. We are dedicated to providing the best technology to facilitate a seamless lending experience and help brokers across the NEXA network scale their business” said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Strategy at LendingPad.

About NEXA

NEXA Mortgage is a Mortgage Broker lending to consumers looking to own a home or refinance their existing one. Our mission is to serve our customers with honesty, integrity, and competence while providing an exceptional customer experience.Our goal is to provide home loans to consumers nationwide while supplying them with the lowest interest rates and closing costs possible. We pledge to help borrowers overcome roadblocks that can arise while securing a loan and strive to offer the best payment plan along with the best terms imaginable. More information about NEXA can be found on their website www.nexamortgage.com.

About LendingPad

LendingPad is a modern LOS serving lenders, brokers, bankers, and credit unions, offering centralized and compliant automated technology to the mortgage industry. Providing solutions spanning the entire mortgage lending process and lowering your cost of business, LendingPad is here to revolutionize lending. LendingPad is endorsed by the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the MISMO organization, and a proud winner of HousingWire's Tech100 award. For more information, go to www.lendingpad.com, or call (800) 900-2823.