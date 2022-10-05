MTI Invests in Growth with New Executive Appointments
MTI appoints Ben Duster as Chief Financial Officer, Allen Auchenpaugh as Sen. Vice President, Global Services and SK Panda as Sen. Vice President, Global Sales.HILLSBORO, OREGON, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI (Mobile Technologies, Inc.) announced three executive appointments strengthening the senior leadership team to support the next phase of growth for the organization. With customers facing increased needs in both 3rd party labor support and product security, MTI is positioned for growth with its complete solutions and global presence.
"We’ve strengthened our product portfolio and transformed our services teams uniquely positioning MTI to provide a compelling consumer experience while addressing our customers’ operational and loss prevention challenges,” said Mary Jesse, MTI CEO. "We’re ready for our next phase of expansion. As we grow, the MTI team and our customers will benefit greatly from the impressive depth and diversity of experience and leadership that SK, Allen, and Ben bring from their respective fields."
Ben Duster, Chief Financial Officer
Ben Duster has more than 30 years in operations and finance and has spear-headed transformative change through strategic, operational, organizational, and financial initiatives for public companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, the Singapore Stock Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the Warsaw Stock Exchange. His expansive experience will be invaluable as MTI builds out its global service and product initiatives to deliver sustainable value creation for clients.
Ben holds a Bachelors in Economics from Yale University, as well as an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Doctorate from Harvard Law.
“I am excited to be part of this powerful leadership team and help fast-track MTI’s growth journey.”
Allen Auchenpaugh, Senior Vice President, Global Services
Allen Auchenpaugh brings more than 35 years of retail, brand, and manufacturing experience to the position of Senior Vice President of Global Services. In this role, Allen will expand the services portfolio throughout new and existing channels domestically and internationally.
Prior to joining MTI, Allen served in numerous leadership roles for companies such as Samsung Electronics America, Apple, Beats Electronics, Lynx Innovation, and Best Buy. Allen’s unique blend of experience from brand, retail, and manufacturing provides MTI leadership a view rounding out the executive team.
“I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic team that is so committed to serving the customer, said Auchenpaugh. “With labor demands undergoing seismic shifts globally, MTI is well positioned to assist our customers in innovative ways.”
SK Panda, Senior Vice President, Sales
Soumya (SK) Panda has more than 25 years consulting, solutioning, and digitally transforming enterprises in customer experience, IT Infrastructure, and security. SK has led global customer success and sales teams in the Hospitality, Telecom, Healthcare, Retail & Technology verticals. He aims to bring his consultative sales experience, emerging technologies background, and exposure to various verticals to help transform MTI’s portfolio and delight the current and future customer base.
SK has previously served in leadership roles for companies such as Verizon, Expedia and Century Link and is also a strong contributor to the start-up ecosystems in the west coast and mentors several founders. SK holds a Bachelors in Earth Sciences and an MBA in addition to graduating from the UC Berkeley Haas School of Business, completing the Chief Digital Officer program.
“Digital Transformation & Innovation is at the forefront of MTI’s products, solutions, and services. I am super excited to join a company with deep expertise in customer experience, security, and customer insights as their foundational DNA while staying ahead of the competition in digital adoption and empowering the world’s largest brands.”
For more information on MTI, visit https://mtigs.com.
