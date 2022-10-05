U.S. Chamber Endorses Congressman Colin Allred for Texas’ 32nd Congressional District

Dallas, T.X. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Congressman Colin Allred to represent Texas’ Thirty-Second Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Rep. Colin Allred is a leader who has delivered results for the constituents and businesses of Texas’ Thirty-Second Congressional District,” said Monique Thierry, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President, SW-South Central Regional Office. “Born and raised in North Dallas, Rep. Allred deeply understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in North Texas. He supports free enterprise and the American business community. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Congressman Allred in his re-election.”

“North Texas is home to some of the best workers and businesses in the nation, which is why I’ve made supporting them, creating good-paying jobs and growing our economy a priority of mine in Congress,” said Congressman Allred. “I’m proud of my efforts to build an economy that works for everyone including by passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the USMCA trade agreement which will create thousands of jobs, and to secure pandemic assistance to keep restaurants and small businesses open and their employees getting paid. I am honored to have earned the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s endorsement for my re-election.”

“The continued growth of Dallas despite the economic challenges of the past few years emphasizes the importance of pro-business leaders willing to work for bipartisan solutions,” said Ken Malcolmson, President and CEO of the North Dallas Chamber. “It is our honor to be part of the U.S. Chamber’s recognition of Congressman Colin Allred with the Advocate for American Business award for his support of the business community.”