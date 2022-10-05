Tony Roma’s Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Operating in so many Spanish-speaking locations, the celebration is another part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebration at Tony Roma’s.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s®, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Operating in so many Spanish-speaking locations, the celebration is another part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebration at Tony Roma’s.

Tony Roma’s is best known for their amazing ribs and tasty menu items. In many of the international locations, the brand is known as a place where locals can meet up and enjoy a taste of American cuisine in their region. In many of these countries, Tony Roma’s was a pioneer in the casual dining restaurant market.

The first location in a Spanish speaking country was in the 1980’s when the first Tony Roma’s opened in Spain. The expansion continued in the 1990’s as they marked their first openings in South America with their stores in Peru and Venezuela. In the US, menu items as the Chicken Tortilla Soup and the Skirt Steak with Chimichurri were inspired by Hispanic cuisine.

The CEO (acting) of Tony Roma’s, Ramon Bourgeois is one of the very few Hispanic top Chief executives in our nation’s restaurant industry. Mr. Bourgeois hails from Venezuela. He embodies the family values he cherishes from his own culture such as integrity, honesty, leadership, and responsibility that comes from a strong work ethic.

Mr. Bourgeois commented, “Having worked throughout Latin America, Europe and Asia has shaped me into a leader who believes in the enormous value of a diverse workforce. I believe in empowering every team member to develop and grow within the organization and lead as an empathic leader driven by the values I personally follow. As we honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture, history, influence during the Hispanic Heritage Month, we would like to commemorate the achievements of our franchisees across Latin and Hispanic countries. We are excited to support their continued growth with the innovation that has carried us through our first 50 years.”

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.