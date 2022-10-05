Learn the Latest in Compliance from the Canna Industry’s Top Experts at New Jersey CannaTech Expo
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the legal cannabis industry, one area that business owners pay close attention to is compliance.
"As the industry matures, compliance has become one of the most significant factors, determining the success of a Cannabis Business,” Jennifer Germano of ICS Consulting Service said.
That is why BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals are working to bring the industry’s leaders on compliance to our New Jersey CannaTech Expo from Oct. 11-12th at Harrah’s Casino in Atlantic City. Not only will attendees have the opportunity to learn from these experts in seminar sessions, but they will also be able to get their questions answered by visiting their booths on the expo floor.
Key Compliance Seminar Sessions include:
● 9:15 a.m. | Oct. 11th: Preparing for Cannabis Compliance in New Jersey: The Foundation for Success - Jennifer Germano, President – ICS Consulting Service
● 3:00 p.m. | Oct. 11th: Overview of Cannabis Seed-to-Sale Software Systems -
Brandon Anderson-Thayer, Cannabis Compliance Audit Specialist – ICS Consulting Service
● 11:15 a.m. | Oct. 12th: Social Equity; An Overdue Compliance Element – A Panel Discussion - Moderator: Todd Scattini, Chairman BLDV and Global CEO – Harvest 360, Laura Trujillo, Co-Founder and CMO – BestBuds
To view the full seminar agenda, please visit businessexpos.com/agenda.
Key Compliance Exhibitors include:
● ICS Consulting Service - Booth #215
● Mackewich Legal Counsel - Booth #302
● Magazzu Law Firm - Booth #312
● Block45 Legal - Booth #323
● CannDelta - Booth #314
To view the full list of exhibitors, please visit our exhibitor showcase.
For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.
About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):
Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.
Jennifer Wynn
