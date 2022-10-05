Fine Tune’s VP of Uniform Services, Angie Claeys, to Present at Accelerating Technology Procurement Executive Summit
CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Tune, a provider of indirect expense management services, today announced that Angie Claeys, Vice President of Uniform Services, will present at PAAS Advisors’ ATP Executive Summit hosted in Atlanta, Georgia on November 17, 2022.
Claeys’ 20-minute mainstage presentation will highlight the growing imbalance in supplier relationship management and how it is creating critical vulnerabilities for procurement organizations. Attendees will learn about this growing power imbalance and the solutions available to procurement executives when trying to contain costs—without sacrificing quality or giving up the value-based identity they have worked to achieve.
ATP Executive Summit is a collaborative one-day event that will serve as an opportunity for executives to meet with their peers and fellow department leaders to discover the most impactful trends that are transforming companies.
Claeys was recently named a 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain.
About Fine Tune
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Fine Tune partners with companies to source, negotiate, manage and audit certain complex indirect expense programs. Led by executive-level industry insiders, Fine Tune has also developed proprietary auditing software which monitors client invoices to ensure adherence with the implemented agreements. Several of the world’s most recognizable brands have chosen Fine Tune, including Cargill, Pep Boys, Siemens, Advance Auto Parts, Caterpillar, and MilliporeSigma. For more information, visit www.FineTuneUS.com.
Richard Young
