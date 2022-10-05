SUSTAINABLE GOLF WEEK SHOWS GOLFERS HOW TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Berkhamsted Golf Club, England. One of a growing number of clubs 'GEO Certified®' for their leadership in sustainable gol
From biodegradable tees to making space for wildlife, Scorecard provides tips for more sustainable golfingNORTH BERWICK, EAST LOTHIAN, SCOTLAND, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the first Sustainable Golf Week initiative teed off by the GEO Foundation yesterday, golfers around the world are being encouraged to make a personal contribution to the #DrivingTheGreen agenda throughout the week and beyond with the help of a Sustainability Scorecard.
Running until Sunday 9 October, the week is both a reflection and celebration of the great sustainability work being conducted throughout the world of golf, while also providing stimulus to promote a greener future for the game.
With 18 tips included on the sustainability scorecard, golfers can track their progress throughout the week with tasks as simple as avoiding single use plastic and taking an interest in your local clubs’ community initiatives. Presented as a traditional golfing scorecard, a front and back nine of tips offer an ideal starting point for golfers to integrate more sustainable habits into their normal golfing lives.
“When it comes to environmental stewardship and climate action, even the smallest decision can make a huge difference,” said Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of the international non-profit GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf. “Whether it’s sharing a ride to the golf course, walking instead of taking a golf cart, or looking carefully at the equipment we purchase, every small change by over 60 million golfers can have a massive impact. Ensuring we provide a world where golf is still playable for future generations,'' he added.
With a range of daily highlights, features and social activity available to interact with throughout the week, GEO has focused on five key topics - grassroots clubs and courses, tournaments, developments and innovations - with an aim to stimulate and encourage positive climate action from those involved. Whether it’s land conservation or water management, Sustainable Golf Week is designed to help connect people across golf to explore ways to tackle the biggest environmental challenges that golf and society faces.
Leading partners and collaborators with GEO Foundation in the acceleration of sustainability in and through golf include The R&A, European Tour group, Ryder Cup Europe, Ladies European Tour, LPGA, The Toro Company, Dow, Vidauban Foundation, Visit Scotland, Galvin Green, Motocaddy, Provision Events, Ocean Tee, Sky Sports, IAGTO and some 50 industry federations and associations across 25 countries. The effort is closely aligned beyond golf, including UN Sport for Climate Action, The Gold Standard and ISEAL Alliance.
Johnny Percival
Sports Impact
+44 7912 508002
email us here