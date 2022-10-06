RadSite Announces Complimentary Webinar Highlighting Recent Trends in CT Imaging
Roundtable of experts to discuss key trends impacting Computed Tomography imaging
I am looking forward to moderating this dynamic session that will cover many of these changes in the field, which includes strategies to improve the quality and performance of these scans”ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RadSite™, a leading accrediting organization promoting performance and quality-based imaging practices, is announcing the first of its fall webinar series focusing on emerging CT trends. The complimentary webinar series will identify and discuss trends that impact advanced diagnostic imaging, including CT, MRI, and Nuclear Medicine (including SPECT/PET). The roundtable format will provide a strong interactive experience, allowing audience members to ask questions of the panel experts and gain their direct insights.
“As the chair of RadSite’s accreditation committee, I have observed important trends that have impacted Computed Tomography imaging practices,” notes Mark Casner, FACHE. “I am looking forward to moderating this dynamic session that will cover many of these changes in the field, which includes strategies to improve the quality and performance of these scans.”
“As one of the largest outpatient imaging practices in the U.S., Akumin is constantly updating its clinical and business workflows based on developments in the CT imaging field,” adds Judy Pirtle, R.T. (R)(CT)(ARRT), Akumin’s Director of Clinical Practice and Radiation Safety Officer. “I am excited to be part of the panel discussion and to dive into some of these trends with patient care being top of mind.”
Here are the details of this complimentary webinar:
Emerging CT Imaging Trends: Evolution in Computed Tomography
Description: Computed Tomography (CT) remains a mainstay of advanced diagnostic imaging in the U.S., with over 80 million estimated CT scans in 2022. This interactive session will focus on emerging CT diagnostic trends including:
• New screening protocols for cancer
• Imaging system enhancements such as multi-energy CT scanning
• Artificial intelligence (AI) solutions
• Expanded use of remote technologists
• Recent radiation protection protocols
• Reimbursement challenges and opportunities
• New requirements after the federal “public health emergency” (PHE) declaration ends
• Update on state and federal regulations (e.g., Medicare’s Appropriate Use Criteria Program)
• Other topics raised by the panel experts.
This session also will highlight recent updates to RadSite’s CT ADI Accreditation Standards, version 3.3.
Moderator: Mark Casner, FACHE, Chief Accreditation Officer, RadSite
Presenters:
• Patrick Browning, MD, MA, MSL, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite; and CA Medical Director, Open MRI Systems Imaging Northern California
• Eliot Siegel, MD, Standards Committee Chair, RadSite; and Professor and Vice Chair at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Department of Diagnostic Radiology
• Judy Pirtle, R.T. (R)(CT)(ARRT), Director of Clinical Practice and Radiation Safety Officer, Akumin
Date and Time: The webinar will take place at 1:00 p.m. (ET), October 19, 2022. Click on the webinar title above to register.
RadSite is sponsoring several webinars covering a range of advanced diagnostic imaging practices in the coming months. To register for any of the webinars, which all are scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. ET, go to RadSite’s webinar page to register for any of these complimentary roundtable discussions.
Traditional ADI Webinar Series
Emerging CT Imaging Trends: Evolution in Computed Tomography
• Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Emerging MRI Imaging Trends: Dynamic Magnetic Resonance Imaging
• Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Emerging Nuclear Medicine and PET/CT Imaging Trends: Optimizing Diagnostic Assessments and Therapeutic Interventions
• Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Cone Beam CT Webinar Series
Optimizing Cone Beam CT Physics and QA Testing: Perspectives on Imaging Equipment Calibration
• Thursday, October 27, 2022
Leveraging Point-of-Care Imaging: The Expansion of Cone Beam CT Imaging
• Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Interpreting Cone Beam CT Image Exams: Opportunities and Challenges
• Thursday, December 8, 2022
Selecting the Right Cone Beam CT Imaging System for your Practice: A Buyer’s Checklist
• Wednesday, January 11, 2023
RadSite now offers more than 25 on-demand webinars that address a full range of topics. You can view these webinars either by linking to RadSite’s website at www.radsitequality.com and clicking on the webinar link or through its YouTube channel. Contact us if you would like to find out more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and related activities.
About RadSite™ (www.RadSiteQuality.com)
Founded in 2005, RadSite’s mission is to promote performance and quality-based practices for imaging systems across the U.S. and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act (MIPPA) of 2008. RadSite also is recognized by over 300 payers and has accredited over 1,000 imaging suppliers. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of patient safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more about RadSite, please contact us at (443) 440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.
Patty Jenkins
RadSite
