WORKPRO TOOLS® Committed to Honoring Survivors at Drive for the Cure 250
We are so proud to do what we can to support NBCF's efforts to provide early detection and education about breast cancer and to support those who are dealing with the disease.”TAMPA, FL, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For WorkPro Tools, breast cancer awareness month is more than just wearing pink in October to spread awareness. It’s a commitment to providing resources for early detection. It’s a commitment to providing education about this deadly disease that has claimed the lives of so many. Ultimately, it’s a commitment to doing their part to find a cure. This commitment is something that WorkPro Tools continues to prioritize and take pride in as a company, as they decided earlier this year to renew and increase their pledge to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) from the Gold Level sponsorship of $50k to Platinum Level Sponsorship of $100k "This year, we at WORKPRO Tools want to continue to support the good work of NBCF, and we want to do so at an even higher level," said Lily Chi, CEO of WORKPRO's parent company, Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd. "We are so proud to do what we can to support NBCF's efforts to provide early detection and education about breast cancer and to support those who are dealing with the disease. Our company stands shoulder-to-shoulder with those who are facing this struggle."
— Lily Chi
As much as WorkPro is on the front end, providing resources and advocating for the preventative side of things, they are just as much on the back end when it comes to honoring the survivors. This weekend, when JJ Yeley’s WorkPro Tools No. 66 car takes the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Drive for the Cure 250, he won’t just be driving himself like usual. The passenger side of his WorkPro x NBCF car will be carrying the name of breast cancer survivor, Sheila P. Latta.
Sheila is nothing short of resilient. A 67 year old, two-time breast cancer survivor who has really been able to reap the benefits of early detection. While she was working for Black and Decker they had a mobile mammography unit come to their office. At first, she wasn’t planning on taking advantage of the opportunity but at the last minute decided to have a screening. She was then diagnosed with breast cancer. At that same time two of her cousins were also diagnosed with breast cancer. One of her cousins lost the battle but Sheila is thankful that she and her other cousin survived. Thirteen years later her breast cancer came back in the same spot. It has now been seven years since her last diagnosis while she remains cancer free.
Before the race kicks off on Saturday, you can find Sheila on the track, proudly autographing next to her name that is printed on the WorkPro Tools No. 66 car. “I’m proud to have WorkPro Tools on board as the primary sponsor of my No. 66 this weekend because of all they have done and continue to do with NBCF for breast cancer prevention and detection. I am also honored to have Sheila’s name on my car because of her fight and resiliency.” said MBM Motorsports driver JJ Yeley. If you are interested in making a donation to this life-saving foundation, be sure to check out www.nbcf.org.
Catch all the Xfinity action this Saturday at Charlotte with the Drive for the Cure 250 starting at 3:00 PM on USA.
About WORKPRO® Tools - Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. www.workproracing.com
About National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF)- NBCF’s mission is to help women now by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. NBCF offers free, innovative programs that other organizations aren’t providing to women facing breast cancer so that no one faces breast cancer alone.
NBCF is one of the most recognized and respected breast cancer charities in the world. https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/
About MBM Motorsports: Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
