ImpriMed Wins Place at the Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate Immersive Program
EAST PALO ALT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpriMed, Inc., a leading veterinary precision medicine startup, is pleased to announce their inclusion in Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate, an immersive 20-week program intended to help health tech startups refine their artificial intelligence (AI) offerings for the market. ImpriMed is part of the second cohort accepted into the program.
“The Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program is a tremendous opportunity for us,” says ImpriMed co-founder Dr. Jamin Koo. “The rich, de-identified dataset of more than 3 million patients allows us to not only validate the machine learning models we have previously built, but also develop new ones we could not build due to lack of data.”
The seven companies in this cohort will have access to Mayo Clinic experts in regulatory, clinical, technology and business domains with a focus on AI model validation and clinical readiness. Technology experts from Google and Epic will also provide workshops for the participants.
"ImpriMed pursues a comparative oncology approach to develop precision medicine services for both humans and companion animals. This is a great example that proves our methodology works,” says ImpriMed co-founder Dr. Sungwon Lim. “What we learned from our dog blood cancer patients throughout the past three years is saving other dogs with the same cancer and is now being translated to develop technologies for human blood cancer patients."
"Health tech startups are critical contributors to the cycle of innovation," says John Halamka, M.D., president of Mayo Clinic Platform, a strategic initiative to improve health care through insights and knowledge derived from data. "We are excited to collaborate with these innovators to solve some of the most complex problems in medicine today."
Participants will:
● Work with data science experts to delineate AI model requirements.
● Check for fairness and bias in their AI models.
● Gain understanding of Food and Drug Administration clearance pathways.
● Access de-identified Mayo Clinic patient data in a secure environment.
● Conduct model validation with guidance from data science experts.
● Plan clinical validation studies, such as clinical simulation or clinical trials.
● Explore eligibility to partner with Mayo Clinic Platform.
"We are helping participants take a crucial step in their growth trajectory by providing startups with a disciplined focus on model validation and clinical readiness to show product value," says Eric Harnisch, vice president of Partner Programs for Mayo Clinic Platform. "The program is integral to our Mayo Clinic Platform mission to enable new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies that improve patients' lives worldwide."
“I believe that the program will indeed accelerate the pace at which we will develop and commercialize precision medicine technology for human patients,” says Dr. Koo.
About ImpriMed:
ImpriMed provides cutting-edge personalized medicine easily accessible for pets with blood cancers. ImpriMed’s key product, the Personalized Predication Profile, has been used by board-certified veterinary oncologists, helping over 3,000 dogs with lymphoma and leukemia. With ImpriMed services, veterinarians make their treatment decisions quickly and with confidence. This innovative approach to cancer care has been published in two peer-reviewed scientific journal papers, and ImpriMed’s data continues to be presented at major conferences annually. Over 200 veterinary oncologists support ImpriMed services at 130+ specialty hospitals in the US. ImpriMed has raised over $12 million from leading venture capital firms to advance its mission to provide precision medicine for pet cancer care to all. For more information on the company, please visit ImpriMed and direct all media inquiries to Sonia Awan, PR for ImpriMed at soniaawanpr@gmail.com or visit www.imprimedicine.com
About Mayo Clinic Platform:
Founded on Mayo Clinic's dedication to patient-centered care, Mayo Clinic Platform enables new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies through collaborations with health technology innovators to create a healthier world. To learn more, visit the Mayo Clinic Platform website.
About Mayo Clinic:
Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.
Sonia Awan
“The Mayo Clinic Platform_Accelerate program is a tremendous opportunity for us,” says ImpriMed co-founder Dr. Jamin Koo. “The rich, de-identified dataset of more than 3 million patients allows us to not only validate the machine learning models we have previously built, but also develop new ones we could not build due to lack of data.”
The seven companies in this cohort will have access to Mayo Clinic experts in regulatory, clinical, technology and business domains with a focus on AI model validation and clinical readiness. Technology experts from Google and Epic will also provide workshops for the participants.
"ImpriMed pursues a comparative oncology approach to develop precision medicine services for both humans and companion animals. This is a great example that proves our methodology works,” says ImpriMed co-founder Dr. Sungwon Lim. “What we learned from our dog blood cancer patients throughout the past three years is saving other dogs with the same cancer and is now being translated to develop technologies for human blood cancer patients."
"Health tech startups are critical contributors to the cycle of innovation," says John Halamka, M.D., president of Mayo Clinic Platform, a strategic initiative to improve health care through insights and knowledge derived from data. "We are excited to collaborate with these innovators to solve some of the most complex problems in medicine today."
Participants will:
● Work with data science experts to delineate AI model requirements.
● Check for fairness and bias in their AI models.
● Gain understanding of Food and Drug Administration clearance pathways.
● Access de-identified Mayo Clinic patient data in a secure environment.
● Conduct model validation with guidance from data science experts.
● Plan clinical validation studies, such as clinical simulation or clinical trials.
● Explore eligibility to partner with Mayo Clinic Platform.
"We are helping participants take a crucial step in their growth trajectory by providing startups with a disciplined focus on model validation and clinical readiness to show product value," says Eric Harnisch, vice president of Partner Programs for Mayo Clinic Platform. "The program is integral to our Mayo Clinic Platform mission to enable new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies that improve patients' lives worldwide."
“I believe that the program will indeed accelerate the pace at which we will develop and commercialize precision medicine technology for human patients,” says Dr. Koo.
About ImpriMed:
ImpriMed provides cutting-edge personalized medicine easily accessible for pets with blood cancers. ImpriMed’s key product, the Personalized Predication Profile, has been used by board-certified veterinary oncologists, helping over 3,000 dogs with lymphoma and leukemia. With ImpriMed services, veterinarians make their treatment decisions quickly and with confidence. This innovative approach to cancer care has been published in two peer-reviewed scientific journal papers, and ImpriMed’s data continues to be presented at major conferences annually. Over 200 veterinary oncologists support ImpriMed services at 130+ specialty hospitals in the US. ImpriMed has raised over $12 million from leading venture capital firms to advance its mission to provide precision medicine for pet cancer care to all. For more information on the company, please visit ImpriMed and direct all media inquiries to Sonia Awan, PR for ImpriMed at soniaawanpr@gmail.com or visit www.imprimedicine.com
About Mayo Clinic Platform:
Founded on Mayo Clinic's dedication to patient-centered care, Mayo Clinic Platform enables new knowledge, new solutions and new technologies through collaborations with health technology innovators to create a healthier world. To learn more, visit the Mayo Clinic Platform website.
About Mayo Clinic:
Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.
Sonia Awan
ImpriMed, Inc.
soniaawanpr@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other