40 Under 40 in Cancer Class of 2022 Recognizes Dr. Sungwon Lim, ImpriMed CEO & Co-Founder
PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImpriMed, Inc., a leading veterinary oncology precision medicine startup, is pleased to announce that their CEO and Co-Founder is a recipient of the 40 Under 40 in Cancer Award. The 40 Under 40 in Cancer 2022 is an awards initiative to identify and recognize the contributions being made across the field of cancer by rising stars and emerging leaders under the age of 40. Finalists and awardees are selected by a panel of experienced people with diverse roles in oncology.
This award is sponsored and organized by the Lynx Group, The Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), The Alliance for Innovation in Integrated Healthcare (AIIH), Upstream Partners, The National Community Oncology Dispensing Association (NCODA), and Swim Across America. The award winners will be recognized and celebrated as members of the 40 Under 40 in Cancer Class of 2022 at a 40 Under 40 in Cancer Cocktail Reception in Chicago, IL, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The award recognizes Dr. Sungwon Lim as one of the nation’s most promising young oncology professionals and celebrates his contributions to improving the lives of those affected by cancer.
"We are driven at ImpriMed to save the lives of those with cancer. We invested in years of research since ImpriMed’s incorporation in 2017 before we commercialized our first services in 2021," said Sungwon Lim, CEO and Co-Founder. "This award is a great boost for the company as well as for me personally. As ImpriMed continues to improve the accuracy of our anticancer drug response prediction services for animal and human blood cancer patients, this award helps drive the dedication and motivation of the ImpriMed team.”
About ImpriMed:
ImpriMed provides AI-driven personalized medicine services easily accessible for pets with blood cancers. ImpriMed’s key product, the Personalized Prediction Profile, has been used by board-certified veterinary oncologists, helping over 2,800 dogs with lymphoma and leukemia. With ImpriMed services, veterinarians make their treatment decisions quickly and with confidence. This innovative approach to cancer care has been published in two peer-reviewed scientific journal papers, and ImpriMed’s data continues to be presented at major conferences annually. Over 200 veterinary oncologists support ImpriMed services at 130+ specialty hospitals in the US. ImpriMed has raised over $12 million from leading venture capital firms to advance its mission to provide precision medicine for pet cancer care to all. For more information on the company, please visit ImpriMed and direct all media inquiries to Sonia Awan, PR for ImpriMed at soniaawanpr@gmail.com or visit www.imprimedicine.com.
