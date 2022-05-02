ImpriMed Presents New Research Findings at The Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) Mid-Year Conference
PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palo Alto, CA - ImpriMed, Inc., a leading veterinary precision medicine startup, is pleased to announce their latest data was selected by the Veterinary Cancer Society Executive committee for oral presentation at its meeting in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico April 9th to April 12th, 2022.
Dr. Sungwon Lim, CEO and co-founder of ImpriMed, presented a recent clinical study result about the efficacy of using artificial intelligence to predict which drugs are most likely to be effective in treating canines with relapsed B-cell lymphoma.
“Most canine B-cell lymphoma patients respond well to first-line CHOP therapy, but the response rate is much lower after relapse occurs,” said Dr. Lim, presenting to an enthusiastic audience. “To help clinicians find effective anticancer drugs for individual relapsed B-cell lymphoma patients, we developed artificial intelligence (AI) models that make personalized drug response predictions and analyzed the performance of these models in a retrospective clinical study.”
ImpriMed’s results suggest that AI models trained to predict individual patients' clinical outcomes may help veterinarians select drugs that are likely to elicit positive clinical responses in relapsed patients. The study compared clinical outcomes for patients with treatments that were highly concordant with ImpriMed's AI predictions to outcomes for patients with that had treatments with lower concordance. The results for sixty-six relapsed B-cell lymphoma patients showed that patients treated in high concordance with ImpriMed's AI predictions experienced partial and complete remission twice as often as the other patients. These preliminary results provide new evidence that therapies targeted using AI may dramatically improve outcomes for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.
The VCS Mid-Year conference had an excellent agenda with the latest evidence and trajectories in cancer immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and precision medicine, and had an outstanding turnout with close to 100 veterinary oncologists in attendance.
Veterinary oncology leaders shared their latest research results throughout the sessions covering 1) Immuno-Oncology topics such as Vaccine Enhanced Adoptive T-cell (VACT) therapy and Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, 2) Genomic-Targeted Therapy, 3) Precision Medicine, and finally 4) Combination Therapy Strategies.
"The Veterinary Cancer Society drives the focus on developing or adopting novel cancer therapies and showing clinical evidence. Many clinical oncology leaders have been in the spotlight trying to close the gap between human and animal cancer treatments," said Mary Ocnean, VP of Commercial Operations at ImpriMed. "The meeting was a great start to the year, with many attendees thrilled at being able to re-connect in person with their friends and peers after two years of remote work and a digital life.”
About ImpriMed:
ImpriMed provides cutting-edge personalized medicine easily accessible for pets with blood cancers. ImpriMed’s key product, the Personalized Predication Profile, is has been used several times by board-certified veterinary oncologists, helping over 2,800 dogs with lymphoma and leukemia. With ImpriMed services, veterinarians make their treatment decisions quickly and with confidence. This innovative approach to cancer care has been published in two peer-reviewed scientific journal papers, and ImpriMed’s data continues to be presented at major conferences annually. Over 200 veterinary oncologists support ImpriMed services at 130+ specialty hospitals in the US. ImpriMed has raised $12 million from leading venture capital firms to advance its mission to provide precision medicine for pet cancer care to all. For more information on the company, please visit ImpriMed and direct all media inquiries to Sonia Awan, PR for ImpriMed at soniaawanpr@gmail.com or visit www.imprimedicine.com
