Low-power Railway Gateway Computer with Intel Atom x6000E Processors

IBASE announces its latest intelligent railway gateway computer supporting the new Intel® Atom® x6000E Series processors (codenamed Elkhart Lake).TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBASE Technology Inc. (TPEx: 8050), a world leading manufacturer of industrial motherboards and embedded computing solutions, is proud to announce its latest intelligent railway gateway computer supporting the new Intel® Atom® x6000E Series processors (codenamed Elkhart Lake). Certified with EU EN45545-2 fire protection and EN50155 standards covering equipment used on rolling stock applications such as Passenger Information System (PIS), surveillance systems and vehicle monitoring systems, the MPT-500R series is built to withstand up to 3Grms/3~500Hz vibration resistance and operating temperature of -30°C to +70°C.
The MPT-500R low-power, compact railway gateway system comes with 4GB/8GB LPDDR4 3200 memory on board, 64G MLC SSD storage with high reliability, and an option between 24V and 72/110V DC input to meet various power requirements. Featuring robust M12 USB, Ethernet and power input connectors, it ensures fail-safe connection and fault-free data transmission suitable for deployments in harsh industrial environments. It has two PoE ports that provide power to IP cameras and runs artificial intelligence identification. Measuring 210 x 138 x 96.8 mm (WxDxH), the unit supports a host of useful connectivity functions including HDMI, RS485, two SIM sockets with 4G/5G WWAN operation, 2280 M.2 M-key for PCI-E SSD and an mPCI-E full/half-size socket.
The rugged MPT-500R comes with a choice of Intel Atom x6212RE 1.2GHz or x6425RE 1.90GHz processor and runs with Windows 10, Windows 10 IoT Enterprise and Linux closed/open-source operating systems. Constructed with aluminum housing featuring passive cooling fins for long-term and stable operation, the model has received a Taiwan Excellence Award 2022 recognition.
MPT-500R FEATURES:
• Intel® Atom® x6425RE/x6212RE processors
• EN50155 (2021) / EN45545-2 certified
• Fanless and ruggedized design
• Robust M12 connection for one 2.5G LAN, dual GbE LAN with PoE, dual USB
• Isolated USB, RS485 ports
• SIM socket with dual WWAN support
• Optional isolated CANbus thru Mini PCI-E card
• Wide-range operating temperature from -30°C to +70°C
About IBASE Technology
IBASE Technology (TPEx: 8050) specializes in the design and manufacture of robust industrial PC products, delivering high-quality products and excellent service since its establishment in 2000. We carry out manufacturing and quality control at our own facilities in Taiwan that are ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ISO 14001 certified. We also provide ODM/JDM services, tailoring products to customers' requirements. Current product offerings comprise x86- and RISC-based industrial motherboards, embedded systems, panel PCs, digital signage players, and network appliances for applications in the AIoT, automation, smart retail, transportation, networking, and medical sectors. For more information, please visit www.ibase.com.tw.
IBASE is a Titanium member of the Intel® Partner Alliance that offers exclusive resources for AI, cloud, high performance computing, and other solution areas to help plan, build, and deliver more customer value. As an Intel-recognized top-tier partner, IBASE works together with Intel and the ecosystem to deliver the most advanced products and solutions to our customers.
