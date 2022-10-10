PRUNO FUND’S GROUNDBREAKING MONTHLY SERIES “CONVERSATIONS” FINALE EPISODE AIRS ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12TH
Episode to Highlight the Experiences, Art, and Activism of Exoneree Fernando Bermudez, Formerly of NYC
The Pruno Fund Speakers Bureau offers opportunities for companies to motivate and engage their staff. And we ensure payment to exonerees for telling their stories.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Pruno Fund Conversations Series, which highlights the experiences, hopes and activism of individuals who have been wrongfully convicted.
— Nikki D. Pope, Pruno Co-Founder
Who: Conversation 5 features Fernando Bermudez formerly of NYC
When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022
3pm ET/12pm PT
Why: False accusations and mistaken identity are common threads when sending innocent people to prison. Fernando Bermudez is one such example and those accusations landed Fernando in prison for 10 years for a murder he did not commit.
While over 3,000 individuals have been exonerated of wrongful convictions since 1989, statistics by the National Registry of Exonerations indicate that between 2%-10% of those in currently in prison are innocent. Headlines in the papers on exonerees don’t offer the opportunity to really see or understand the person behind that wrongful conviction—what they faced, how they kept their humanity, hope and faith intact while incarcerated--knowing that they were innocent. Nor do they speak to the exoneree’s activism. The Pruno Fund, an organization that helps those who have been wrongfully convicted transition from life in prison through emergency grants, speakers training and paid speaking engagements, has launched a monthly virtual series of conversations with 10 individuals who have lived through these experiences. The series is hosted by NPR/WBEZ’s Natalie Y. Moore beginning Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3pm ET/12pm PT and airing the second Wednesday of each month through October 12, 2022.
Cost: $15 for one episode or $50 for the entire series. Register at www.prunofund.org.
About The Pruno Fund
The Pruno Fund was established to help exonerated men and women succeed in transitioning from prison to life on the outside. The Fund provides grants to. The Pruno Fund also offers a Certification Program, for which any Exoneree interested in public speaking will be able to register to receive training towards certification.
About The Pruno Project
The Pruno Project published its first book, Pruno, Ramen and a Side of Hope: Stories of Surviving Wrongful Conviction telling the stories of 10 exonerees from three perspectives: the actual case, the exoneree and a loved one. It produced an award-winning audiobook of the same name featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Bill Kurtis as narrators, along with talent such as Ashley Judd, Ricki Lake, Esai Morales, LisaGay Hamilton, Laraine Newman and Richard Steele. Later this year, The Pruno Project will release the 2nd edition of the inspired book, with new cover art by Fernando Bermudez.
Ginger Campbell
SNAP Productions, Inc.
+1 2137607414
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Video Promo - Fernando Bermudez