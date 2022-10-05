Home Kai Pasifika promotes Blue Pacific culture and cuisine

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has congratulated the event organisers of Kai Pasifika for showcasing the food and culture of the Blue Pacific Continent.

Held at Peter Gordon’s acclaimed Homeland Food Embassy at Westhaven in Auckland, the event saw five chefs from the region showcase Pacific products through their culinary creativity. Kai Pasifika was also attended by 20 chefs from New Zealand and writers from New Zealand cuisine media

In acknowledging the importance of the event, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker applauded the collaboration led by Pacific Trade Invest New Zealand (PTI NZ) with the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) and Homeland – ‘the Food Embassy for Aotearoa and the Pacific.’

Mr Cocker mentioned that this initiative promoted the Blue Pacific Continent’s unique products, flavour and culture and also encouraged local chefs to step outside of their comfort zones to share their skills and stories on such platforms.

“Food is vital and the pride of Pacific cultures. We in the Pacific don’t promote enough of our unique cuisine and are not innovative in making our cuisine attractive to the visitor’s pallet. We should learn from our Asian and SE Asian neighbors who have successfully promoted their cuisine to the international market. These are exciting and interesting times for our region. With travel and tourism finally resuming post- pandemic, food tourism is a promising niche segment for the Pacific. Events like Kai Pasifika, provide a platform for us to showcase the potential of the Pacific, as a competitive destination for food enthusiasts”.

“Earlier this year, both Fiji and French Polynesia gained global recognition by qualifying as finalists in the ‘Oceania’s Best Culinary Destination 2022’ category of the World Culinary Awards. It is evident that our region can compete globally with other culinary destinations, so events like Kai Pasifika are important because they help to showcase the potential of the Pacific, as a competitive destination for food enthusiasts”, he said.

“By investing in this niche segment, we can ensure that tourism diversifies its offerings and becomes more inclusive of local produce, culture and communities”.